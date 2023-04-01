Football: CAF Champions League results

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :CAF Champions League results on Friday: Matchday six Group C In Bamako, Mali Horoya (GUI) 2 (Barry 11, Traore 90+3) Vipers (UGA) 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Raja 5 4 1 0 14 2 13 - qualified Simba 5 3 0 2 9 4 9 - qualified Horoya 6 2 1 3 4 12 7 Vipers 6 0 2 4 1 10 2 Group D In Cairo Zamalek (EGY) 4 (Shalaby 1, Mansy 3, 64, 90+4) Al Merrikh (SÚD) 3 (Agab 7, Nouh 48, Sergio 56) Standings Esperance 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 - qualified Belouizdad 5 3 0 2 4 2 9 - qualified Zamalek 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 Merrikh 6 1 2 3 5 7 5 Note: Horoya moved home match from Guinea to Mali because they do not have an international-standard stadium