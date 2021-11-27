Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 19 13 3 3 48 15 42 Bournemouth 19 12 5 2 34 14 41 West Brom 20 9 7 4 27 16 34 QPR 19 9 5 5 31 24 32 Coventry 19 9 5 5 25 21 32 Stoke 19 9 4 6 24 20 31 Blackburn 19 8 6 5 33 27 30 Huddersfield 19 8 4 7 22 21 28 Swansea 19 7 6 6 23 23 27 Millwall 19 6 9 4 19 19 27 Blackpool 19 7 6 6 20 21 27 Luton 19 6 7 6 26 24 25 Nottm Forest 20 6 7 7 24 23 25 Preston 19 6 6 7 21 25 24 Middlesbrough 19 6 5 8 21 22 23 Sheff Utd 19 6 5 8 23 26 23 Birmingham 19 6 5 8 18 21 23 Bristol City 19 6 5 8 21 28 23 Hull 19 5 3 11 14 22 18 Cardiff 19 5 3 11 19 33 18 Reading 19 7 2 10 23 30 17 Peterborough 19 4 3 12 17 38 15 Barnsley 19 2 5 12 13 31 11 Derby 19 4 10 5 16 18 1 Notes: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rules.

Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration, Derby also deducted 9 points for breaching financial rules.