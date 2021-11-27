UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 19 13 3 3 48 15 42 Bournemouth 19 12 5 2 34 14 41 West Brom 20 9 7 4 27 16 34 QPR 19 9 5 5 31 24 32 Coventry 19 9 5 5 25 21 32 Stoke 19 9 4 6 24 20 31 Blackburn 19 8 6 5 33 27 30 Huddersfield 19 8 4 7 22 21 28 Swansea 19 7 6 6 23 23 27 Millwall 19 6 9 4 19 19 27 Blackpool 19 7 6 6 20 21 27 Luton 19 6 7 6 26 24 25 Nottm Forest 20 6 7 7 24 23 25 Preston 19 6 6 7 21 25 24 Middlesbrough 19 6 5 8 21 22 23 Sheff Utd 19 6 5 8 23 26 23 Birmingham 19 6 5 8 18 21 23 Bristol City 19 6 5 8 21 28 23 Hull 19 5 3 11 14 22 18 Cardiff 19 5 3 11 19 33 18 Reading 19 7 2 10 23 30 17 Peterborough 19 4 3 12 17 38 15 Barnsley 19 2 5 12 13 31 11 Derby 19 4 10 5 16 18 1 Notes: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rules.

Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration, Derby also deducted 9 points for breaching financial rules.

Related Topics

Peterborough Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

41 minutes ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

11 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

11 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.