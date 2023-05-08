Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday (all times GMT): Angers (Sima 64) 1 Monaco 2 (Golovin 45, Boadu 60) Ajaccio 0 Toulouse 0 Auxerre 1 (S.
Toure 35) Clermont 1 (Khaoui 53) Lorient 2 (Kone 31, 50) Brest 1 (Del Castillo 68-pen) Nantes 0 Strasbourg 2 (Diallo 26-pen, Diarra 46) Playing later Lyon v Montpellier (1505), Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain (1845) Played Saturday Nice 2 (Laborde 50, Moffi 71) Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 78)Reims 1 (Munetsi 21) Lille 0Lens 2 (Fofana 42, Openda 60) Marseille 1 (Payet 88)