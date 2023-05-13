UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Published May 13, 2023

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 34 25 3 6 79 35 78 Lens 35 22 9 4 59 27 75 -------------------------------- Marseille 34 21 7 6 62 34 70 -------------------------------- Monaco 34 19 7 8 68 51 64 -------------------------------- Lille 34 17 8 9 60 41 59 -------------------------------- Rennes 34 17 5 12 56 38 56 Lyon 34 16 8 10 57 41 56 Nice 34 13 12 9 42 32 51 Lorient 34 14 9 11 48 46 51 Reims 35 12 14 9 42 37 50 Clermont 34 14 8 12 37 44 50 Montpellier 34 13 4 17 56 57 43 Toulouse 34 12 6 16 48 55 42 Strasbourg 34 8 11 15 46 55 35 Brest 34 8 11 15 38 50 35 Auxerre 34 8 10 16 32 56 34 -------------------------------- Nantes 34 6 14 14 35 50 32 Ajaccio 34 6 5 23 22 61 23 Troyes 34 4 10 20 42 73 22 Angers 34 3 5 26 28 74 14 - relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season.

