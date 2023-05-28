Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's penultimate round of matches this season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 37 27 4 6 87 37 85 Lens 37 24 9 4 65 28 81 -------------------------------- Marseille 37 22 7 8 67 39 73 -------------------------------- Lille 37 19 9 9 64 43 66 -------------------------------- Rennes 37 20 5 12 67 38 65 -------------------------------- Monaco 37 19 8 10 69 56 65 Lyon 37 18 8 11 64 44 62 Clermont 37 16 8 13 42 47 56 Nice 37 14 13 10 45 36 55 Lorient 37 14 10 13 50 52 52 Reims 37 12 15 10 44 42 51 Montpellier 37 14 5 18 62 61 47 Toulouse 37 12 9 16 49 56 45 Brest 37 11 11 15 43 52 44 Strasbourg 37 9 13 15 50 57 40 Auxerre 37 8 11 18 34 60 35 -------------------------------- Nantes 37 6 15 16 36 55 33 Troyes 37 4 11 22 44 80 23 - relegated Ajaccio 37 6 5 26 22 74 23 - relegated Angers 37 4 6 27 33 80 18 - relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season