UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's penultimate round of matches this season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 37 27 4 6 87 37 85 Lens 37 24 9 4 65 28 81 -------------------------------- Marseille 37 22 7 8 67 39 73 -------------------------------- Lille 37 19 9 9 64 43 66 -------------------------------- Rennes 37 20 5 12 67 38 65 -------------------------------- Monaco 37 19 8 10 69 56 65 Lyon 37 18 8 11 64 44 62 Clermont 37 16 8 13 42 47 56 Nice 37 14 13 10 45 36 55 Lorient 37 14 10 13 50 52 52 Reims 37 12 15 10 44 42 51 Montpellier 37 14 5 18 62 61 47 Toulouse 37 12 9 16 49 56 45 Brest 37 11 11 15 43 52 44 Strasbourg 37 9 13 15 50 57 40 Auxerre 37 8 11 18 34 60 35 -------------------------------- Nantes 37 6 15 16 36 55 33 Troyes 37 4 11 22 44 80 23 - relegated Ajaccio 37 6 5 26 22 74 23 - relegated Angers 37 4 6 27 33 80 18 - relegated - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

9 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

10 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

11 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.