Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga result on Monday: Almeria 0 Osasuna 1 (Avila 28) Played Sunday Real Madrid 4 (Valverde 45+3, Vinicius 72, Rodrygo 89, Rudiger 90+3) Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 35) Elche 1 (Ponce 59) Athletic Bilbao 4 (Fernandez Mercau 9-og, Sancet 14-pen, Williams 22, Berenguer 44) Getafe 2 (Alena 48, Unal 45+5) Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 50) Real Betis 1 (Rodri 61) Villarreal 0 Played Saturday Atletico Madrid 4 (Correa 9, De Paul 50, Carrasdo 66, Nunez 82-og) Celta Vigo 1 (Novas 71) Cadiz 0 Barcelona 4 (De Jong 55, Lewandowsky 65, Fati 86, Dembele 90+2) Espanyol 2 (Joselu 45+4-pen, Braithwaite 62) Sevilla 3 (Lamela 1, Carmona 26, 45) Rayo Vallecano 2 (Isi 5, Nico 52-og) Valencia 1 (Diakhaby 90+3) FridayGirona 2 (Reinier 21, Romeu 88) Real Valladolid 1 (Monchu 38)

