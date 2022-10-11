Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 01:51 PM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Monday: Elche 1 (Ponce 15) Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 71-pen) Played Sunday Real Valladolid 0 Real Betis 0 Cadiz 2 (Chust 41, Perez 78) Espanyol 2 (Joselu 51, 67) Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 32) Villarreal 0 Barcelona 1 (Pedri 17) Celta Vigo 0 Played Saturday Almeria 3 (Robertone 8, Babic 17, Toure 39) Rayo Vallecano 1 (Catena 81) Atletico Madrid 2 (Correa 5, 48) Girona 1 (Riquelme 66) Sevilla 1 (Torres 4) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Vesga 73) Getafe 0 Real Madrid 1 (Militao 4) Played FridayOsasuna 1 (Brasanac 90+3) Valencia 2 (Kluivert 28, Diakhaby 54)