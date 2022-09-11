UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Sunday: Real Madrid 4 (Valverde 45+3, Vinicius 72, Rodrygo 89, Rudiger 90+3) Real Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 35) Elche 1 (Ponce 59) Athletic Bilbao 4 (Fernandez Mercau 9-og, Sancet 14-pen, Williams 22, Berenguer 44) Playing later (all times GMT) Getafe v Real Sociedad (1630), Real Betis v Villarreal (1900) Playing Monday Almeria v Osasuna (1900) Saturday Atletico Madrid 4 (Correa 9, De Paul 50, Carrasdo 66, Nunez 82-og) Celta Vigo 1 (Novas 71) Cadiz 0 Barcelona 4 (De Jong 55, Lewandowsky 65, Fati 86, Dembele 90+2) Espanyol 2 (Joselu 45+4-pen, Braithwaite 62) Sevilla 3 (Lamela 1, Carmona 26, 45) Rayo Vallecano 2 (Isi 5, Nico 52-og) Valencia 1 (Diakhaby 90+3) FridayGirona 2 (Reinier 21, Romeu 88) Real Valladolid 1 (Monchu 38)

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Ponce Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.