Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 23 8 3 62 21 77 Barcelona 33 21 7 5 74 35 70 Atletico Madrid 34 16 14 4 46 25 62 Sevilla 33 15 12 6 48 33 57 ------------------------------ Villarreal 33 16 6 11 53 40 54 Getafe 33 14 10 9 42 31 52 --------------------------------- Real Sociedad 33 15 5 13 50 42 50 Athletic Bilbao 34 12 12 10 38 29 48 Valencia 34 12 11 11 43 50 47 Granada 34 13 8 13 42 40 47 Osasuna 33 11 11 11 40 47 44 Levante 33 12 6 15 41 46 42 Valladolid 34 8 15 11 28 37 39 Real Betis 34 9 11 14 44 55 38 Alaves 34 9 8 17 32 51 35 Celta Vigo 34 7 14 13 33 43 35 Eibar 33 9 8 16 34 50 35 -------------------------------- Real Mallorca 34 8 5 21 35 59 29 Leganes 33 5 10 18 24 49 25 Espanyol 33 5 9 19 27 53 24 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated