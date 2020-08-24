UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Cricket Chief Sutherland Lands Top Australia Golf Job

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Former cricket chief Sutherland lands top Australia golf job

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :James Sutherland was Monday appointed head of Golf Australia, two years after stepping down as the country's cricket chief in the wake of a damaging ball-tampering scandal.

The 55-year-old will take over from Stephen Pitt from October 1.

"I'm genuinely excited to have the opportunity to work in golf, obviously for Golf Australia, but more importantly for the sport around the nation," said Sutherland, who headed Cricket Australia for 17 years.

Golf Australia chairman Andrew Newbold said it was a coup to secure someone with his experience.

"He did so much in cricket at so many levels from playing to financial and corporate to stakeholder relations," he said.

"He knows what excellent and elite look like and I can't wait for him to impart his vision on the broader golf industry.

" Sutherland spent 20 years at Cricket Australia where he was credited with increasing participation in the sport, particularly among women.

He was heavily involved with the introduction of the highly-successful Twenty20 Big Bash League and day-night Test cricket.

But he also endured a pay war with players in his final few years and came under intense pressure in 2018 when Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball during a Test in South Africa.

They were all sent home in disgrace and banned in one of the biggest scandals to engulf the sport, which saw a slew of executives at Cricket Australia leave.

Sutherland insisted he crisis had no bearing on his decision to quit.

Related Topics

Cricket Scandal Australia David South Africa Cameron Bancroft October Women 2018 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 seconds ago

Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

9 minutes ago

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax ref ..

23 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

11 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.