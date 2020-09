(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Malian foreign minister Moctar Ouane has been named prime minister by the country's president interim president Bah Ndaw, state television announced Sunday.

Ouane, 64, served as foreign minister between 2004 and 2011 during Amadou Toumani Toure's presidency.