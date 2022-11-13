UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix Grid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix grid

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the 21st round of the 22-race Formula One world championship, after qualifying during Saturday's sprint race at Interlagos: 1st row George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 2nd row Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 3rd row Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 4th row Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari)* Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 5th row Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 6th row Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 7th row Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 8th row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Red Bull) Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 9th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 10th row Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) * Sainz received a five-place grid penalty for a change of engine

