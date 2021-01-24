UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Footballers Die In Brazil Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Four footballers die in Brazil plane crash

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The president and four players from Brazilian fourth-division football club Palmas died in a plane crash that left no survivors on Sunday.

The bi-plane pilot also died in a crash shortly after take off as the aircraft that was headed towards Goiania from Tocantins fell from the sky in the moments after leaving the runway.

A club statement named the president as Lucas Meira, and the footballers as Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari.

"At this time of pain and dismay, the club asks for prayers for family members, who will be given the proper support," the club said.

In 2016, 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense died in a crash in Colombia while on their way to play a football match at Medellin in an accident that killed 71 people.

Related Topics

Football Accident Died Palmas Goiania Medellin Colombia Sunday 2016 Family From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

21 minutes ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

51 minutes ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

4 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

4 hours ago

UAEU launches â€˜Future Classâ€™ project to educat ..

4 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.