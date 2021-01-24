Four footballers die in Brazil plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The president and four players from Brazilian fourth-division football club Palmas died in a plane crash that left no survivors on Sunday.

The bi-plane pilot also died in a crash shortly after take off as the aircraft that was headed towards Goiania from Tocantins fell from the sky in the moments after leaving the runway.

A club statement named the president as Lucas Meira, and the footballers as Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari.

"At this time of pain and dismay, the club asks for prayers for family members, who will be given the proper support," the club said.

In 2016, 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense died in a crash in Colombia while on their way to play a football match at Medellin in an accident that killed 71 people.