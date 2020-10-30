UrduPoint.com
France Economy Rebounds 18.2% In Third Quarter: Stats Office

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

France economy rebounds 18.2% in third quarter: stats office

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The French economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown, the national statistics office Insee said on Friday.

France's gross domestic product expanded by 18.

2 percent in the period from July to September compared with the preceding three months, Insee said in a statement. Nevertheless, economic output was "sharply lower than it had been before the crisis," with GDP down by 4.3 percent on a year-on-year basis, the statisticians calculated in preliminary data.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

