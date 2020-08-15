UrduPoint.com
French Authorities Rescue 38 Migrants In English Channel

Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :French maritime authorities said Friday they rescued 38 migrants in difficulty in the English Channel seeking to reach the British coast.

A patrol ship, a navy ship and a boat of the National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM) ocean rescue volunteers picked up the migrants, including 10 children, from three separate boats in the busy sea lane.

Britain's right-wing Conservative Party government has increased pressure on France to prevent migrants coming into UK waters.

The mayor of the French port city of Calais on Thursday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "calm down" and change strategy in dealing with migrants crossing from France.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

