French Court Convicts Yemenia Airways Over Fatal 2009 Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Paris, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A Paris court on Wednesday convicted Yemen's national airline of involuntary homicide and injuries over a 2009 crash that killed nearly everyone onboard except a 12-year-old girl who miraculously survived.

Yemenia Airways, whose executives did not attend the trial, was sentenced to the maximum fine of 225,000 Euros ($225,000) and ordered to pay over one million euros to two victims' associations for damages and costs.

Flight Yemenia 626 was on approach to Moroni, the capital of the Comoros islands that lie between Mozambique and Madagascar, on June 29, 2009, after departing from the airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

Among the 142 passengers and 11 crew were 66 French citizens heading to France's overseas territory of Mayotte, part of the Comoros archipelago in the Indian Ocean off the eastern coast of Africa.

Just before 11:00 pm, the Airbus A310 plunged into the Indian Ocean with its engines running at full throttle, killing everyone on board except Bahia Bakari, then just 12 years old.

Investigators and experts found there was nothing wrong with the aircraft, blaming instead "inappropriate actions by the crew during the approach to Moroni airport, leading to them losing control".

Prosecutors accused the company of pilot training programmes "riddled with gaps" and of continuing to fly to Moroni at night despite several non-functioning landing lights.

