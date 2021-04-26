UrduPoint.com
French Shares Close 0.91 Pct Higher

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :French shares edged up on Thursday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.91 percent, or 56.73 points, to close at 6,267.28 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 31 gained in the day.

French payment and transactional services company Worldline advanced 6.44 percent.

Multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom SA rose 4.45 percent while French multinational aerospace-component and defense company Safran added 3.42 percent.

French telecommunication company Orange lost 1.62 percent. Multinational automobile manufacturer Renault shed 1.33 percent and French international luxury group Kering went down by 1.04 percent.

