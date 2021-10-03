UrduPoint.com

French Tycoon Bernard Tapie Dies, Aged 78

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:10 PM

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies, aged 78

Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer.

"Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder.

His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people".

"This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.

