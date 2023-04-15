UrduPoint.com

G7 Faces Pressure On Fossil Fuels At Japan Climate Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

G7 faces pressure on fossil fuels at Japan climate talks

Sapporo, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :G7 allies kicked off two days of "difficult" climate talks in northern Japan on Saturday, facing pressure to show progress on key fossil fuel commitments in an example to other major economies including China.

Campaigners have warned climate and environment ministers from the group of developed countries against backsliding on pledges on the shift away from coal and gas at home and abroad.

But a leaked third draft of a statement to be issued at the meeting in Sapporo has relieved some experts, who had feared a more ringing endorsement of the need for overseas gas investments as proposed by Japan.

"All in, given low expectations, it now seems a better outcome than many expected," said Ed King from the climate-oriented communications firm GSCC.

The ministers want to show unity after a major UN climate report warned last month that 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming would be seen in about a decade. It called for "rapid and far-reaching" action to keep increases within relatively safe limits.

However, as the energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war squeezes G7 countries, including this year's president Japan, divisions have arisen among the group.

A French government source said their minister was trying to "avoid or put a stop to any form of reversal on fossil fuel" commitments while describing "difficult" discussions among the bloc.

The draft statement calls on nations to take action "in this critical decade", urging a peak in global greenhouse emissions by 2025 at the latest.

Experts say this language is aimed at China, the world's largest carbon emitter, which is targeting a peak in its carbon emissions by 2030.

The draft also stresses the "urgency" of slashing global emissions by 60 per cent by 2035 from 2019 levels, as recommended by the UN's IPCC panel of climate experts.

- Coal and gas promises - Other phrasing has been more contentious, with the final statement sure to be closely scrutinised for signs of the direction of talks at the G20 in New Delhi and the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai later this year.

Ministers pledged at the last G7 climate ministerial in Germany in May 2022 to largely end fossil fuel use in their electricity sectors by 2035.

They also agreed to stop new direct public support the same year for overseas fossil fuel projects that take no steps to offset carbon dioxide emissions.

But this was watered down a month later when G7 leaders said the "exceptional circumstances" of Russia's war in Ukraine made gas investments "appropriate as a temporary response".

Japan has sought language that would solidify that exception, and trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said a one-size-fits-all approach is inappropriate.

"It's necessary to work towards the common goal of net zero by taking various approaches according to the circumstances of each country," he said at the event's opening speech on Saturday.

The latest draft of the G7 climate statement, seen by AFP, recognises "the Primary need to accelerate the clean energy transition through energy savings and gas demand reduction".

And on coal -- another hotly debated topic -- the United States has proposed wording that acknowledges the need to "call on international partners to end new unabated coal power generation projects globally".

Canada's environment and climate change minister Steven Guilbeault told AFP that "in terms of phasing out fossil fuel from the electricity sector... we would be, as Canada, very comfortable with having strong language on that".

The draft also includes recognition of nuclear power's potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's review of Japan's plan to start releasing treated water from its devastated Fukushima plant into the sea.

Japan had sought G7 recognition for its controversial strategy of burning hydrogen and ammonia alongside fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions -- which climate activists say only serves to extend the lifespan of polluting plants.

But the draft statement simply notes that "some countries are exploring" the potential of the two fuels in the journey to net-zero emissions.

And it says this should be "aligned with a 1.5°C pathway and our collective goal for a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035".

Related Topics

World United Nations Electricity Ukraine Water Russia Energy Crisis China Canada Nuclear Dubai Germany New Delhi Fukushima Sapporo Progress Same Japan United States May Gas 2019 Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

18 minutes ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

22 minutes ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.