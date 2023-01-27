UrduPoint.com

Gambia Exonerates Three Soldiers In Coup Inquiry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Gambia exonerates three soldiers in coup inquiry

Banjul, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Gambian government said Thursday that three soldiers charged with treason over an alleged coup attempt last month had been exonerated, though several others still face charges.

Captain Ebrima Baldeh, 2nd Lieutenant Omar M. Colly and Corporal Bakary Njie were absolved Wednesday of any responsibility for the attempt and have been released from custody, the government said in a statement.

But four other soldiers and a police officer also accused of taking part in the uprising attempt faced new indictments before the High Court in Banjul.

Lance Corporal Sana Fadera, Petty Officer Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sanno, Corporal Omar Njie and Police Sub-Inspector Fakebba Jawara were charged with treason, concealment of treason, conspiracy and inciting mutiny, the statement said.

The suspects had previously been charged by the Banjul Magistrate's Court, before the case was transferred to the higher court.

The government announced on December 21 that it had foiled an attempted coup the previous day and had detained members of the security forces.

It was an alarming incident for the fragile West African democracy after 22 years of dictatorship under former president Yahya Jammeh.

Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under Jammeh, was arrested and later released.

Jammeh was defeated in a presidential election in December 2016 by political newcomer Adama Barrow and fled to Equatorial Guinea, but retains influential back home.

Related Topics

Election Police Democracy Banjul Barrow Equatorial Guinea December 2016 Dictator From Government Court

Recent Stories

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

15 minutes ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

15 minutes ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

15 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

25 minutes ago
 UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon ..

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.