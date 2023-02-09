GCCCMC holds 37th meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Gulf Cooperation Council's Common Market Committee (GCCCMC) held its 37th meeting Wednesday, attended by representatives of the GCC countries, the Council's Secretariat General, national statistics centers, and member states' chambers of commerce.

Participants discussed a number of topics, including the resolutions of the GCC Higher Council of the 43rd meeting in December 2022 and the resolutions of the GCC Economic and Financial Cooperation Committee regarding the implementation of the common Gulf market.

Participants reviewed a study on the digital transition strategy in the common Gulf market, which aims at formulating a unified framework for digital transition.

Members of the committee discussed a media campaign to explain the benefits of establishing a common Gulf market and the gains realized by GCC membership.

The committee also reviewed amendments to the charter of the common Gulf market and was briefed by the GCC Statistical Center on the survey it is conducting on the 3rd stage of the assessment of the implementation of the GCC common market tracks.