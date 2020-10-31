UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Opposition Unites To Oust Billionaire's Party In Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Georgia opposition unites to oust billionaire's party in poll

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Georgia went to the polls Saturday in tightly contested parliamentary elections pitting an unlikely union of opposition forces against the increasingly unpopular ruling party led by the country's richest man.

Nestled between the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea, Georgia is seen as a rare example of a democracy among ex-Soviet countries.

But elections in the country of nearly four million people regularly spark mass protests, with only one orderly transition of power, after a parliamentary vote in 2012.

Two colourful personalities dominate politics in the tiny Caucasus country -- the flamboyant former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who lives in exile in Ukraine, and billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In an unprecedented show of unity, Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) and smaller opposition groups have joined forces to challenge the ruling Georgian Dream party chaired by Ivanishvili.

Related Topics

Ukraine Democracy Vote Man Georgia Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

10 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

12 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

12 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.