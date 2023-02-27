Ghana confirms 2 cases of Lassa fever

(@FahadShabbir)

ACCRA, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) --:Ghana has confirmed two cases of Lassa fever, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in a statement Sunday.

Both cases reside in Accra, the capital of Ghana. "The first case was a 40-year-old trader who was unwell for about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case, a contact of the fatal case, is currently on admission but is very stable," the GHS said, adding that 56 contacts had been identified and were being followed up.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus which is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent excreta.