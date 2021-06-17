Ghana ready to host 2023 All African Games

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ghana is ready to host the All African Games in 2023, the West African country's Minister for Youth and sports Mustapha Ussif said Thursday.

In an interview with Xinhua, the minister said the Ghanaian government was committed to providing adequate infrastructure and other logistics to make the 2023 intracontinental Games successful and memorable.

"We are ready and would make all infrastructure available to host the about 54 countries that would be in Ghana in 2023," said Ussif.

"President Nana Akufo Addo has also tasked the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to do everything possible with the right arrangements to make the nation proud," Ussif added.

"All eyes will be on Ghana to host a very memorable All African Games and the LOC must endeavor to deliver accordingly," he told Xinhua.

Decius Chipande, the Coordinator for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC), said that he was satisfied with Ghana's preparations.

"The commitment from Ghana's president makes the AU feel proud about the choice of Ghana to host the 2023 tournament. The LOC has done well with the preparations for the Games and we are confident Accra is making good progress in its preparations for a successful tournament," Chipande said during an official visit to Ghana last week.