UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana's Kotoko Appoints New Head Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ghana's Kotoko appoints new head coach

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Ghana's Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed former Black stars coach Mariano Barreto as their new head coach, the club announced here Friday.

The Portuguese had stints with Al-Nassr FC AEL Limassol, Recreativo do Libolo, and Al-Qadisiyah, among some others in his coaching career.

Barreto has served as an assistant coach at Russian Premier League sides Dynamo Moscow and Kuban Krasnodar before being out of a job for a while now.

Kotoko sacked Maxwell Konadu early in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season and gave Johnson Smith the job on an interim basis.

Due to a lack of certification by coach Smith, the management of the porcupine club hired Abdul Gazale as the team's new head coach two months ago.

However, after the club failed to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup competition, the board decided to bring the Portuguese coach to replace Gazale.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Job Kumasi Krasnodar Ghana Premier League Coach Arshad Energy Limited

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Biden's Press Confer ..

47 seconds ago

Muslim Protesters Line Up Outside UK School for 2n ..

49 seconds ago

Czech Republic Capable, Interested in Producing Ru ..

52 seconds ago

Madagascan leader in Covid vaccine U-turn

54 seconds ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.