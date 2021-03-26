(@FahadShabbir)

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Ghana's Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed former Black stars coach Mariano Barreto as their new head coach, the club announced here Friday.

The Portuguese had stints with Al-Nassr FC AEL Limassol, Recreativo do Libolo, and Al-Qadisiyah, among some others in his coaching career.

Barreto has served as an assistant coach at Russian Premier League sides Dynamo Moscow and Kuban Krasnodar before being out of a job for a while now.

Kotoko sacked Maxwell Konadu early in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season and gave Johnson Smith the job on an interim basis.

Due to a lack of certification by coach Smith, the management of the porcupine club hired Abdul Gazale as the team's new head coach two months ago.

However, after the club failed to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup competition, the board decided to bring the Portuguese coach to replace Gazale.