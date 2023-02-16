UrduPoint.com

Girma Breaks 25-year-old 3,000m World Indoor Record, Duplantis Wins

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins

Liévin, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma shattered the 25-year-old world indoor 3,000m record on Wednesday by more than one second at the Lievin meeting as Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis won his third successive pole vault event.

Girma clocked 7min 23.81sec to better the old mark of 7:24.90 set by Kenya's Daniel Komen in Budapest in February 1998.

The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7:24.68, a time also under the old world record.

Girma is a specialist outdoors in the 3000m outdoor steeplechase, an event in which he was the 2021 Olympic silver medallist.

He was also runner-up in the world championships in Doha in 2019 and last year at Eugene. Indoors, he won silver in the 3000m at the 2022 worlds.

World and Olympic champion Duplantis easily won the pole vault with a clearance of 6.

01m but the charismatic Swede opted not to try to beat his own world record of 6.21m.

It was a third successive win for 23-year-old Duplantis in the indoor season after 6.10m in Uppsala on February 2 and 6.06m in Berlin last Friday.

He did enough to defeat Italy's Claudio Stecchi (5.82m) and Kurtis Marschall of Australia (also 5.82m).

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala claimed victory in the 60m in 6.54sec, edging Italy's Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

Jacobs, a two-time winner previously in Lievin, clocked 6.57 with Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast third with a time of 6.59sec.

Britain's in-form 800m specialist Keely Hodgkinson set a world-leading time of 1:57.71sec as she dominated the field, leaving Kenya's Commonwealth champion Mary Moraa trailing 20m behind in 2:00.61.

6666666

Related Topics

World Australia Berlin Budapest Doha Uppsala Mary Eugene Ivory Coast Italy Kenya Turkish Lira February 2019 Silver Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.