Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 700,000: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 700,000: AFP tally

Paris, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0655 GMT on Wednesday.

A total of 700,489 deaths have been recorded, out of 18,547,833 cases, of whom 10,889,745 have recovered.

Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (156,806), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and Britain (46,299).

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has doubled since May 26, and some 100,000 fatalities have been registered in just under three weeks.

