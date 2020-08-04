UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Hit $2,000/ounce For The First Time

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Gold prices hit $2,000/ounce for the first time

New York, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Gold prices hit $2,000 an ounce for the first time Tuesday, the latest surge in a commodity seen as a refuge amid economic uncertainty.

The precious metal hit the symbolically important benchmark near 1615 GMT before retreating somewhat. Gold prices have risen more than 30 percent this year as the coronavirus outbreak has weakened the economy and clouded the outlook.

