Golf: European Tour World Invitational Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM
Antrim, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading final round scores in the European Tour World Invitational tournament at Galgorm Castle and Massereene golf clubs, County Antrim on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 70) 268 - Ewen Ferguson 61-70-68-69 271 - Connor Syme 66-68-69-68, Borja Virto (ESP) 65-67-71-68 272 - Marcus Helligkilde (DEN) 67-72-64-69, Renato Paratore (ITA) 67-68-73-64, Richard Mansell 71-65-68-68 273 - Filippo Celli (ITA) 66-67-72-68, Jordan Smith 68-67-74-64, Matthew Baldwin 68-69-68-68 274 - Tom McKibbin 69-72-66-67, Robin Petersson (SWE) 66-70-70-68, Jamie Rutherford 70-68-67-69 275 - John Catlin (USA) 67-69-66-73, Jack Senior 69-69-65-72, Craig Howie 69-68-70-68, Angel Hidalgo (ESP) 67-71-72-65, Calum Fyfe 66-71-72-66 276 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 70-68-67-71, Oliver Farr 70-68-68-70 277 - Thomas Aiken (RSA) 66-74-69-68, Jens Fahrbring (SWE) 68-70-68-71, Ryan Evans 66-71-73-67278 - Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 66-73-70-69, Jake McLeod (AUS) 72-68-69-69, Wilco Nienaber (RSA) 66-72-71-69afp