Golf: LPGA Meijer Classic Scores

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Golf: LPGA Meijer Classic scores

Grand Rapids, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan (par 72, USA unless noted): 201 - Amy Yang (KOR) 67-67-67 202 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 68-68-66, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 68-68-66, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 66-67-69 203 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 73-64-66, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 69-65-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-65-69 204 - Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-69, Lindsay Weaver-Wright 66-69-69, Manon De Roey (BEL) 70-65-69 205 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 67-68-70, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-66-71207 - Minami Katsu (JPN) 70-72-65, Ji Eun-hee (KOR) 68-72-67, Stephanie Meadow (ENG) 70-69-68, Alison Lee 67-71-69, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-67-70, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 68-69-70, Ally Ewing 67-70-70, Frida Kinhult (SWE) 66-71-70, Pauline Roussin (FRA) 68-68-71, Aditi Ashok (IND) 68-67-72, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-67-72208 - Morgane Metraux (SUI) 69-71-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 71-66-71.

