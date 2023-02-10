UrduPoint.com

Golf: Singapore Classic Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Golf: Singapore Classic scores

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Leading completed scores on Friday for the second round of the Singapore Classic on the par-72 Laguna National Golf Resort: 133 - Tom McKibbin (NIR) 64-69 134 - Marcel Schneider (GER) 67-67, Andy Sullivan (ENG) 69-65 135 - Sam Hutsby (ENG) 68-67, Scott Jamieson (SCO) 68-67, Dimitrios Papadatos (AUS) 70-65, Nathan Kimsey (ENG) 66-69, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 65-70 136 - Dale Whitnell (ENG) 68-68, Hurly Long (GER) 68-68 *Ding Wenyi (CHN) 11-under through 14 holes

More Stories From Miscellaneous

