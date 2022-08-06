Golf: Wyndham Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina (Par-70, USA unless noted): 131 - Brandon Wu 64-67, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 67-64, Ryan Moore 65-66 132 - Russell Henley 67-65, John Huh 61-71, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 63-69 133 - Brian Stuard 65-68, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 66-67, Davis Riley 67-66134 - Andrew Putnam 70-64, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 68-66, Blake McShea 69-65, Brett Drewitt (AUS) 67-67, Martin Trainer 67-67135 - Alex Smalley 65-70, Matthew NeSmith 66-69, Max McGreevy 68-67, Zach Johnson 67-68, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-67, Richy Werenski 70-65, Chesson Hadley 69-66, Cameron Percy (AUS) 65-70, Aaron Wise 65-70, Ben Kohles 65-70