Governor meets UK MPs & Lords; discusses Afghan peace, Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with more than 25 British members of Parliament and House of Lords.

Members of British Parliament and Lords praised Pakistan's role in bringing peace in the entire region including Afghanistan. They also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According a spokesman for the Governor House here Wednesday, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar during his visit to United Kingdom met with Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade, Mr Miles, Member of British Parliament Mark Logan, James Davies, Saqib Bhatti, Tony Llyod, State Minister London, Paul Scully, Granet Davies, Paul Busto, Steven Klenk, Dinkin Smith, MP Afzal Khan, Jenny Chilton, Lord Zamir Chaudhry, Lord Dennis Tunni, Lord Tariq, Lord Wajid Khan, Lord Mccoye, Lord Noshina Mubarak, Lord Zahida Manzoor, Lord Jitesh Gadhia and many other members of parliament and Lords including British Secretary for State education Nadeem Zahawi. They discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, and the Kashmir issue. During the meetings, Governor briefed the members of Parliament and Lords about the steps being taken by the Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in Afghanistan, to which all the members appreciated. They also discussed ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and the atrocities of the Indian government on the Indian Muslims.

Governor urged the UK government to play its part in curbing the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the world should not make the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan, otherwise everyone will have nothing but regrets. There are many elements who are conspiring against peace in Afghanistan and the situation there is being aggravated by other acts including terrorism. Today, the Afghan people are being deprived of basic rights such as health care and food, which can have dangerous consequences.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making it clear to the world from day one that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is needed by the whole world. The world must also move forward and focus on Afghanistan to avoid a catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Even today Pakistan is with peace because without peace the dream of development in the region including Afghanistan cannot be fulfilled.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking about Kashmir issue, said that India is committing worse atrocities against Kashmiri people. Innocent Kashmiris are being massacred and since Narendra Modi came to power these atrocities have been increasing to dangerous levels. The whole world, including the United Kingdom, must play its part in resolving the Kashmir issue and ending the ongoing atrocities there.