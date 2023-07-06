Open Menu

Governor Of Najran Supervises Facilitating Departure Of Yemeni Pilgrims From Al-Wadeeah Border Crossing

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Najran, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The government agencies participating in the work of the Hajj Committee at Al-Wadeeah border crossing in Najran region continue their efforts to facilitate departure procedures of pilgrims under the supervision and follow-up of Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the governor of Najran region.

The efforts come within an integrated system of social and humanitarian services provided to the pilgrims departing through the border crossing to Yemen.

The departure services for the pilgrims have included preventive and healthcare services, facilitating their crossing procedures to Yemen without delay, creating special lanes to organize their transportation by buses, and hosting them in large air-conditioned tents equipped with all services.

Some Yemeni pilgrims leaving the crossing point told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that they appreciate the services and projects provided by the Kingdom in the Two Holy Mosques and Hajj holy sites that made their Hajj journey easier.

They also hailed the efforts made by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during their departure and arrival through Al-Wadeeah border crossing.

