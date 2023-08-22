Open Menu

Greece Offers F-16 Training To Ukrainian Pilots: Zelensky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Greece has offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 warplanes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an official visit to Athens on Monday.

"Today we have an important result for the air coalition: Greece will take part in training our pilots on F-16s. Thank you for this offer," Zelensky said, alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during statements to the media.

Kyiv on Friday welcomed a US decision to let Denmark and the Netherlands hand F-16 fighter jets over to Ukraine once its pilots are trained to use them.

Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.

Zelensky's visit to Athens coincided with an informal dinner hosted by Mitsotakis with Balkan leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel.

The Greek PM's office said the gathering marks the twentieth anniversary of the 2003 Thessaloniki summit confirming the European perspective of Western Balkan states.

The Ukrainian president had earlier posted on Telegram that he would hold a joint meeting and separate talks on bilateral issues with the Balkan leaders, and also meet with the European Commission president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Thessaloniki Athens Netherlands Greece Denmark Media

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

54 minutes ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

54 minutes ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

54 minutes ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

54 minutes ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

54 minutes ago
Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

1 hour ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

1 hour ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

1 hour ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

1 hour ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous