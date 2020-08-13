UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grenade Kills 3 Children Watching TV In Burundi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Three children were killed when a grenade exploded as they were watching television at a hair salon Thursday in Burundi's economic capital Bujumbura, the interior ministry said.

Another eight children were injured, some of them seriously, Pierre Nkurikiye told a press conference, adding that they were between six and 12 years old.

Three suspects were arrested over the blast in a poor neighbourhood in the north of the city, which sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media.

A witness said at least three of the injured children were in "a serious condition", adding that there was speculation that "the children were playing with a grenade without knowing what it was."Nkurikiye said the grenade exploded between the hair salon and a shop.

Grenade attacks are frequent in Burundi, killing dozens each year, and are often related to interpersonal or political disputes.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

