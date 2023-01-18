UrduPoint.com

Greta Thunberg Briefly Detained Along With Other Climate Activists In Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Greta Thunberg briefly detained along with other climate activists in Germany

BERLIN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Police continued to use aggressive tactics to clear protesters from a coal mine area in northwestern Germany, drawing sharp criticism from environmental groups.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among the protesters who were briefly detained near the village of Lutzerath on Tuesday after they marched to the coal mine area to stop excavation activities.

Police officers arrived with horses to disperse the protesters and used pepper spray and batons to prevent them from entering the mining site.

Thunberg and several other activists staged a sit-in protest, but later they were forcibly removed from the area.

They were put in a police bus and released after an identity check.

Anadolu's freelance photographer and reporter Kadir Ilboga was slightly injured when a police officer hit him with a baton during the protests.

Environmental group Ende Gelande, which organized Tuesday's demonstration, heavily criticized the police for using excessive force against protesters, and risking the lives of climate activists.

"Lutzerath represents everything that is wrong with fossil capitalism," said Luka Scott, a spokesperson for the group.

"Politicians make anti-democratic deals with corporations like RWE and then enforce them with police violence," she said.

According to the activists, dozens of protesters have been injured due to the police violence since Saturday.

"We are shocked by the police violence that we observed and experienced in Lutzerath and condemn it in the strongest possible terms," Greenpeace Germany said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, climate activists blocked railway tracks in northwestern Germany to protest coal-mining plans in the region.

Dozens of climate activists chained themselves to the tracks leading to the lignite-fired power plant Neurath, owned by the energy company RWE.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Company Germany Ende SITE From

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

14 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

38 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.