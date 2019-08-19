UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBO's 'Chernobyl' Sparks Tours, Stokes Fears In Lithuania

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

HBO's 'Chernobyl' sparks tours, stokes fears in Lithuania

Ignalina, Lithuania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Walking along the top of Lithuania's decommissioned nuclear reactor, the set of HBO's critically acclaimed "Chernobyl" tv series, tourist Vytas Miknaitis says he's not "afraid at all".

"They know what they're doing," the retired computer engineer from Chicago says, referring to organisers of the three-hour tour of the Ignalina power station in eastern Lithuania.

Similar in design to Chernobyl, some 450 kilometres (280 miles) away, the Ignalina reactor provided the backdrop for the show's outdoor scenes, shot last year.

The Baltic state's only nuclear power plant built in Soviet times was open to the public even before the "Chernobyl" drama first aired in May but has since seen a steady uptick in visitors on the heels of the show's success.

Tourists don white overalls, walk on top of the reactor and tour the various work stations, including a command post built to resemble the one in the series.

They can even pretend to be the protagonists pushing the various buttons.

Ignalina plant spokeswoman Natalija Survila-Glebova said that the series had attracted a new stream of visitors, mostly Lithuanians but also foreign tourists from countries like Poland, Latvia and Britain.

Last month, there were 900 visitors, she told AFP, adding that tours were "almost completely booked through the end of the year". Due to the ongoing dismantling work, tours are only open to adults.

Related Topics

Nuclear Tours Chernobyl Chicago Poland Lithuania Latvia May Post TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Friday: Update ..

8 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

9 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

9 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.