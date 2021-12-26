HEELA Peace Festival to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A day-long "HEELA Peace Festival" would be held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa on December 27(Monday).

Heela Institute of Research and Development was organizing the festival aiming to celebrate the art, music and literature of the people of Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, said a press release issued here.

The festival includes, book inauguration of collected peace poetry, documentary screening on music and creative expression, Pashto poetry recitation (Mushaira), live music performance and panel discussion with poets and musicians. The book inauguration with scholarly overview of the collected poetry will be followed by poetry recitation by the contemporary poets of the region.

HEELA Institute supported musicians to produce music celebrating the culture of peace and harmony.

Veteran singer Abdul Rahman Darpapkel would perform who faced a lot of hardships during unrest in the region. Young and popular singers Shaukat Aziz and Maqsood Maseed will be performing during the concert.

HEELA Institute aims to promote and sustain peace by advocating for and supporting art, cultural and literary activities to initiate dialogue and discourse to create, preserve and promote a culture of tolerance, peace and harmony.

/778