UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Helicopters Rescue Over 200 Trapped In California Wildfire

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Helicopters rescue over 200 trapped in California wildfire

Los Angeles, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after being trapped by a fast-moving wildfire near a popular recreation area in northern California, officials said Sunday.

The evacuees climbed aboard military helicopters after the blaze, in bone-dry conditions, cut off ground escape routes from Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Fresno.

Flames moved in so fast that at one point people were advised to "shelter in place" -- in the reservoir itself if need be.

"Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire," army General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said on Twitter.

-

Related Topics

Army Twitter Fresno Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.