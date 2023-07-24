Open Menu

Hello Silk Road Conference On Internet Communication Held In Karamay, Xinjiang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hello Silk Road Conference on Internet Communication held in Karamay, Xinjiang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The first International Conference to envision future cooperation between China and countries along the Belt and Road in the field of international communication was held in Karamay, northwest China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Hello, Silk Road International Conference on internet Communication was attended by over 200 guests, including experts and scholars from more than 20 countries, Chinese and foreign journalists, and online influencers.

Wang Jianxin, director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee in Xinjiang, sincerely invited Chinese and foreign journalists and online influencers to visit Xinjiang, discover a beautiful Xinjiang and tell stories of people-to-people connectivity along the Silk Road well.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and it is the right time to hold the event this year, said Zheng Jian, director of the General Office of People's Daily, in a speech he delivered at the conference.

Promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations in countries and regions along the Belt and Road is a great undertaking that needs the participation of all sides, Zheng expressed.

Mederbek Shermetaliev, head of the Kabar news Agency of Kyrgyzstan, said Central Asian countries enjoy a bright prospect of development thanks to BRI cooperation. The media should extensively convey information about the aims and objectives of building high-level strategic partnerships between China and Central Asian countries to the general public in a way which is easy to understand.

We need to stay focused and engage in in-depth exchanges to promote cooperation and win-win results, Argentine Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja said in a video speech.

Chen Kai, mayor of Karamay, noted that the city will contribute to the realization of the dream of integration of diverse cultures in the world, the dream of connecting the world and making progress together under the BRI, and the great dream of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

During a roundtable discussion on international communication and value shaping and cultural envoys and common prosperity, the guests shared their views on international communication and other topics.

Zhang Weiwei, director of the China Institute of Fudan University, pointed out that compared to traditional media, the threshold of participating in international communication has been lowered today and thanks to cultural diversity, good stories are told everywhere.

Wang Wen, executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, believes that China should open up its own narrative space in the process of promoting international communication.

The first Hello, Silk Road International Conference on Internet Communication was part of a series of communication activities that kicked off on July 18.

During the five-day visit to Karamay, journalists from countries including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkiye and Vietna visited landmarks in Karamay, including the Dushanzi Grand Canyon and the World Mystery Town, a Yardang scenic area, and joined a tour to emerging complexes including an industrial park of cloud computing and Wuerhe Town, a tourism complex that gathers B&B hotels and showcases local folk customs and the only one in China built on the Gobi Desert.

They also joined a thematic discussion on international communication to discover the development achievements Xinjiang has made in all respects.

Members of the delegation said the trip was rewarding and they discovered a different Xinjiang through the trip.

I hope that one day, all fabricated reports on China and Xinjiang can be forcefully refuted, said Fernando Munoz Bernal, an online influencer from Colombia.

The first "Hello, Silk Road" International Conference on Internet Communication was co-hosted by the information office of the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the government of Karamay and Global Times Online, and supported by the Special Fund for Positive Online Communication of the China Internet Development Foundatio

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Thailand Bangladesh China Visit Road Jian Karamay Progress Grand Canyon Kyrgyzstan Colombia July Media Event All From Government Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous