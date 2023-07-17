HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:South China's Hainan Province has suspended high-speed train and flight operations due to the approaching typhoon Talim.

All bullet train operations departing from Haikou Dong Railway Station in the provincial capital Haikou and Sanya Railway Station in the city of Sanya have been temporarily suspended starting from 5 p.

m. Sunday, and the high-speed trains operating on the Hainan Roundabout Railway also suspended operations on Monday.

Regular trains in and out of the island province would remain suspended till July 21, railway departments said.

The Haikou Meilan International Airport has also suspended flight services.