Hong Kong Shares Begin Day Higher

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares begin day higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped almost one percent at the open on Thursday following a strong lead from Wall Street fuelled by economic recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 0.97 percent, or 246.

00 points, to 25,490.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.27 percent, or 8.91 points, to 3,328.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.44 percent, or 9.74 points, to 2,224.86.

