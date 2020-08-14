Hong Kong shares open lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Friday with losses following a healthy week, with traders keeping an eye on deadlocked stimulus talks in Washington, while they will also be following a China-US review of their trade pact at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.63 percent, or 158.22 points, to 25,072.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.15 percent, or 5.06 points, to 3,315.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.44 points, to 2,214.03.