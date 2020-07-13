Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a positive note as hopes for a virus vaccine overshadowed concerns about a fresh wave of infections in the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

17 percent, or 44.71 points, to 25,772.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.77 percent, or 59.96 points, to 3,443.29 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.48 percent, or 78.39 points, to 2,329.40.