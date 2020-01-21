Hong Kong Stocks Close Lower
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:10 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Monday as investors cashed in profits following last week's gains.
The Hang Seng index slipped 0.90 percent, or 260.51 points, to close at 28,795.
91.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 percent, or 20.29 points, to 3,095.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.31 percent, or 23.67 points, to 1,829.95.