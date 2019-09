Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered more losses in the morning session Tuesday, hit by geopolitical worries after the weekend strikes on Saudi oil facilities and worries about ongoing protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.01 percent, or 274.83 points, to 26,849.72 by the break.