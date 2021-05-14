UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started slightly higher on bargain-buying Friday morning, tracking a rebound on Wall Street following the previous day's sharp declines fuelled by inflation fears.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

56 percent, or 154.02 points, to 27,872.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.19 percent, or 6.56 points, to 3,436.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.32 percent, or 7.12 points, to 2,260.42.

