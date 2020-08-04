Hong Kong stocks open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday with gains, tracking rises in Europe and the United States, and following a drop in the number of new infections in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

84 percent, or 206.47 points, to 24,664.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 percent, or 8.47 points, to 3,376.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.13 percent, or 3.07 points, to 2,318.51.