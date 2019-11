Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks enjoyed some much-needed gains in the morning session Friday following a painful week that has seen the city hammered by violent protests, while investors were also boosted by fresh China-US trade optimism.

The Hang Seng index added 0.32 percent, or 85.17 points, to 26,408.86.